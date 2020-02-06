New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “youth will beat him (PM) up with sticks” remark. In response to Gandhi’s comment, PM Modi, on Thursday, said that he would increase his frequency of ‘Surya Namaskar’ so that his back becomes strong enough to bear the attack.

“I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of ‘Surya Namaskar’ so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks,” PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

“In any case, I have been abused so much for the last 2 decades, their negativity hardly matters,” the PM added.

On Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at PM Modi. “The PM won’t be able to come out of his home. The youth will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that his country can’t progress without providing jobs to youth,’ Gandhi had said.

The Prime Minister is speaking in the Lok Sabha over the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Both the houses are holding a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address’