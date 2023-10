Home

News

Will Eliminate Left Wing Extremism, Naxalism In Next 2 Years, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Will Eliminate Left Wing Extremism, Naxalism In Next 2 Years, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Chairing a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism in Delhi with chief minister of all Naxalism-affected states, Amit Shah asserted that LWE and Naxalism will be eliminated in the next "two years".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a review meeting regarding Left Wing Extremism (LWE), at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The entire nation will be rid of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and Naxalism in the next two years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Friday.

Trending Now

Chairing a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism in Delhi with chief minister of all Naxalism-affected states, Amit Shah asserted that LWE and Naxalism will be eliminated in the next “two years”. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

You may like to read

Addressing the participants of other Naxal-affected states and senior officials from the Centre and the state government, Shah revealed that “lowest violence and deaths in LWE areas was recorded in 2022 in last four decades.”

The meeting was aimed at preparing a roadmap to completely root out the Left Wing Extremism from the country and review the actions taken so far, officials said.

The crucial meeting was also attended by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai; Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Choubey; and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Director Generals of National Investigation Agency, Sashastra Seema Bal, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, National Security Guard and Indo-Tibetan Border Police also attended the meeting along with Home Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of naxal affected States.

The last LWE meeting took place in September 2021.

Earlier in the day, before joining the meeting, Home Minister Shah took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to share his views and termed Naxalism a “curse to humanity”, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is committed to uprooting Naxalism in all its forms.

“Naxalism is a curse to humanity and we are resolved to uproot it in all its forms. I look forward to chairing the Review Meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in New Delhi today to further our efforts to fulfil PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of an LWE-free nation,” Shah posted on ‘X’.

The meeting, which is held at certain intervals, aims at fulfilling the Central government’s commitment to the development of left-wing extremist-affected states as well as making an LWE-free nation.

Left-wing extremism has been a significant security challenge for many decades. Though primarily a State subject, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has promulgated a ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ since 2015 to address the Left Wing Extremism menace holistically and the progress and the situation is being monitored rigorously and this Policy consists of a multi-pronged approach.

The significant features of the policy are zero tolerance towards violence coupled with a big push to developmental activities so that benefits of development reach the poor and vulnerable in the affected areas.

Pursuant to the Policy, the MHA is supporting the State Governments in Capacity Building and strengthening of Security Apparatus by deployment of CAPF Battalions, provision of helicopters and UAVs and sanction of India Reserve Battalions (IRBs) and Special India Reserve Battalions (SIRBs). Funds are also provided under the Modernization of Police Force (MPF), Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for the modernization and training of State Police.

For the development of Left Wing Extremism-affected States, the government of India has taken several developmental initiatives which include sanctioning 17,600 kilometers of road. To improve telecom connectivity new mobile towers are being installed in affected districts. For financial inclusion of the people several post offices, bank branches, ATMs and banking correspondents have been opened.

Special focus is also being given to the opening of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

The fight against the Left Wing Extremism menace is now in a crucial stage and the government is optimistic of reducing the menace to an insignificant level at the earliest, officials stated.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES