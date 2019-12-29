New Delhi: Praising CRPF for its contribution towards the country’s security, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the Centre would ensure that the jawans get to spend at least 100 days with their families in a year. “Health cards will be provided to the families of jawans of paramilitary forces,” the minister at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the CRPF headquarters in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi has made it a point to take care of families of security personnel while they guard nation, he said.

Amit Shah has already directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like CRPF, BSF and others to undertake a mega manpower planning and ensure that around 7 lakh jawans get to spend at least 100 days with their families in a year.

“If a jawan gets to spend 100 days out of 365 days with his family, he will be able to discharge his social responsibilities. We are also tying up with AIIMS to make health cards for jawans,” the minister said. About 35,000 new posts have been created which will make promotions faster for the jawans, the home minister added.