Will enter Rahul Gandhis house and shoot him: Threat video posted on social media; Watch here

A Karni Sena worker has threatened to shoot Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Kota police arrested the accused.

New Delhi: A Karni Sena worker has threatened to shoot Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera made this claim on Thursday, 19 February 2026. He also shared a video of the threat on the social media platform X.

पूरा RSS-भाजपा तंत्र एक “गोडसे फैक्ट्री” है। तथाकथित करणी सेना द्वारा राहुल गांधी और “25 सांसदों” के खिलाफ दी गई धमकी कोई अलग-थलग पड़ी घटना नहीं है। यह एक सुनियोजित और कपटपूर्ण साज़िश का हिस्सा है। ▪️पहले, @KirenRijiju ने सार्वजनिक रूप से झूठ बोला और देश को गुमराह किया कि… pic.twitter.com/jB8HjM9MdP — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) February 19, 2026

Pawan Khera wrote that the entire RSS-BJP apparatus is a ‘Godse factory.’ The threats issued by the so-called Karni Sena against Rahul Gandhi and ’25 MPs’ are not isolated incidents; they are part of a well-planned and deceptive conspiracy.

He posted on X: पूरा RSS-भाजपा तंत्र एक “गोडसे फैक्ट्री” है। तथाकथित करणी सेना द्वारा राहुल गांधी और “25 सांसदों” के खिलाफ दी गई धमकी कोई अलग-थलग पड़ी घटना नहीं है। यह एक सुनियोजित और कपटपूर्ण साज़िश का हिस्सा है। ▪️पहले, @KirenRijiju ने सार्वजनिक रूप से झूठ बोला और देश को गुमराह किया कि कांग्रेस सांसदों ने लोकसभा में ओम बिरला का अपमान किया — जबकि उपलब्ध वीडियो फुटेज इस दावे का खंडन करती है, जिसमें ऐसा कोई अपमान दिखाई नहीं देता। बल्कि, उस दौरान स्पीकर को मुस्कुराते हुए देखा जा सकता है। ▪️फिर, भाजपा सांसदों ने विभिन्न मंचों पर लगभग एक जैसी पंक्ति दोहरानी शुरू कर दी: कि राहुल गांधी “भारत की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा” हैं। यह विपक्ष को बदनाम करने और राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्वियों, विशेषकर राहुल जी के खिलाफ हिंसा को वैध ठहराने का एक सुनियोजित अभियान है। कट्टरपंथ इसी तरह काम करता है: वे एक झूठ गढ़ते हैं, उसे बार-बार दोहराकर फैलाते हैं, उसे राजनीतिक वैधता का आवरण देते हैं, और तब तक प्रसारित करते हैं जब तक उनके समर्थक घृणा और हिंसा के लिए उकसाए न जाएँ। तब भी गोडसे बनाया गया था। आज फिर एक और गोडसे को तैयार किया जा रहा है। (The entire RSS-BJP machinery is a “Godse factory.” The threat issued by the so-called Karni Sena against Rahul Gandhi and “25 MPs” is not some isolated incident. It is part of a carefully planned and deceitful conspiracy. First, @KirenRijiju publicly lied and misled the country by claiming that Congress MPs had insulted Om Birla in the Lok Sabha — while the available video footage completely contradicts this claim and shows no such insult. On the contrary, the Speaker can be seen smiling during that time. Then, BJP MPs started repeating almost the same line on various platforms: that Rahul Gandhi is “the biggest threat to India’s national security.” This is a well-orchestrated campaign to defame the opposition and to legitimise violence against political opponents, especially Rahul ji. Fanaticism works exactly like this: they fabricate a lie, repeat it endlessly to spread it, give it the cover of political legitimacy, and keep disseminating it until their supporters are incited to hatred and violence. That’s how Godse was created back then. Today, another Godse is being prepared.)

“This is how radicalism works. They first create a lie, and political authorities amplify it until their followers are filled with hatred and violence. Godse was created then. Today, another Godse is being prepared.”

After the video surfaced, Kota police arrested the accused, Raj Amera, while talking to a Bhaskar’s reporter, said, “I have no knowledge of the video. The opposition created a fake ID and made the video. I am associated with Sanatan Dharma. I want to make this country a Hindu nation.”

