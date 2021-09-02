Kabul: Days after evacuating its embassy officials from Kabul soon after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, India on Thursday said it will evacuate the rest of its nationals from the war-torn country as soon as Kabul airport reopens. Saying that the Kabul airport is not operational right now, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the majority of Indians have left Afghanistan.Also Read - Taliban to Form Govt in Afghanistan After Friday Prayer Tomorrow: Report

"Currently Kabul airport is not operational. We will resume our operation to evacuate people from Kabul as soon the airport service will resume," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"We will be able to revisit this issue once operations at Kabul airport resume. The majority of Indians have left Afghanistan," Bagchi said on bringing back remaining Indians from Afghanistan.

He said that India is not aware of what kind of government will be formed in Afghanistan. “We are not aware of any detail or nature of what kind of govt could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting (with Taliban),” Bagchi added.

The MEA made it clear that the objective of India is that Afghanistan’s land shouldn’t be used for terror activity of any kind.

In the first formal and publicly acknowledged contact, Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal on August 31 met senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai and conveyed India’s concerns that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the discussions also focused on the safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan and the travel of Afghan nationals, especially members of minority communities to India.

The meeting took place at the Indian embassy in Doha at the request of the Taliban side and came two weeks after the outfit seized control of Kabul.

The MEA said the Taliban representative assured the ambassador that “these issues” would be positively addressed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 20 held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the Afghan crisis during a stopover in Doha on his way back home from a four-day visit to the US.

At this crucial time, the MEA said that India’s immediate priorities include the safe return of its nationals still in Afghanistan, bringing back the Afghan nationals who stood by New Delhi and ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism directed at it.