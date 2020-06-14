New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the national capital’s coronavirus situation ‘productive’, further remarking that ‘we will fight against corona together’. Also Read - 500 Train Coaches, 5 Senior Govt Officers For Delhi; Testing to be Tripled in a Week, Says Amit Shah After Meeting CM Kejriwal

After the meeting, the Delhi CM tweeted, "Extremely productive meeting between Delhi government and central government. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together."

Notably, the meeting, which was also attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was called after a dramatic spurt in coronavirus cases in Delhi in the last two days, during which the capital recorded successive spikes of over 2,000 cases. This took its overall COVID-19 tally to 38,958, behind only Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In fact, its latest spike of 2,134 was its worst in a 24-hour period.

Later, Home Minister Shah took to Twitter to announce some of the key decisions taken in the meeting. These include handing over 500 train coaches to the Delhi government to help it address the issue of shortage of hospital beds.

These coaches, the Home Minister said, would increase the number of hospital beds in Delhi by 8,000.

Also, to ensure proper contact mapping for those living in containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house-to-house, the report of which will come in a week.

The Home Minister also said that in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, rate of testing of will be doubled in the next two days and tripled after six days.