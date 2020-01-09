New Delhi: Hinting at a fissure in the opposition unity against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she won’t attend the opposition meeting in Delhi on January 13. “Congress and Left are playing dirty politics in West Bengal,” the CM said adding that the Trinamool will fight against CAA and NRC alone. This comes after the violence, allegedly by Congress and CMP, unleashed in the state during the trade union strike.

Several incidents of violence and arson were witnessed on Wednesday during the 24-hour nationwide strike which, as the CM said, reveals the “double standards” of the Left and the Congress.

“I have decided to boycott the meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi on January 13 in New Delhi as I don’t support the violence that the Left and the Congress unleashed in West Bengal yesterday,” the CM said at the state Assembly.

The Congress has convened a meeting of top opposition parties to chalk out a joint strategy. The students’ and civil movement against CAA has by far remained apolitical. According to sources, the Congress and other parties are seeking to take the movement forward.

The joint opposition move is significant as it comes soon after the dates of Delhi elections have been announced. The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. The last time the Opposition leaders got together was at the swearing-in of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM.