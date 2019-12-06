New Delhi: A video of a dancer in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot getting shot at during a wedding performance has sent shockwaves on Twitter. Chitrakoot Police has responded to the tweet saying that a case has been booked.

According to a report of NDTV, the incident took place a few days ago, probably on December 1, at a wedding event in Chitrakoot. The girl can be seen dancing on the stage in the video clip as someone in the background, possibly drunken, warned her that there will be firing if she stops dancing. Then someone appealed to that gun-wielding person to stop warning and actually shooting. In a moment, the girl took a shot. Reports said that she was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur.

This video is from UP’s Chitrakoot .The lady was performing at a wedding and was shot by a man , possibly drunk, because she stopped after the music system development a glitch. She took a bullet in the jaw , hospitalised in Kanpur. @chitrakootpol says trying to make arrests pic.twitter.com/f9vVYopcYL — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 6, 2019

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना मऊ में मु0अ0सं0 220/19 धारा 307 भादवि पंजीकृत किया गया । अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किये जा रहे है — Chitrakoot Police (@chitrakootpol) December 6, 2019

From the video, it seems that the music stopped because of some technical glitch. The dancer paused for a moment and turned back when she was shot at.