New Delhi: Taunting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her "Act of God" remarks on the economy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked will "the FM as the Messenger of God" answer how should the "mismanagement" of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic be described. Acknowledging that the GST collection has been severely impacted due to pandemic, Sitharaman had Thursday said that Only the 'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal.

Taking swipe at Sitharaman over her remarks, Chidambaram tweeted, "If the pandemic is an 'Act of God', how do we describe the mismanagement of the economy during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Before the pandemic struck India?"

"Will the FM as the Messenger of God please answer?" the former finance minister went on to ask.

If the pandemic is an ‘Act of God’, how do we describe the mismanagement of the economy during 2017-18 2018-19 and 2019-20 BEFORE the pandemic struck India? Will the FM as the Messenger of God please answer? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 29, 2020

Chidambaram also slammed the Centre for asking states to borrow more to make up for revenue losses due to pending GST dues. He asserted that the two options given by the Modi government to the states to bridge the GST compensation gap are unacceptable.

“Under the first option the states are asked to borrow by pledging their future receivables under Compensation cess. The financial burden falls entirely on the states,” Chidambaram said.

“Under the second option, states are asked to borrow from the RBI window. It is more market borrowing, only by a different name. Again, the entire financial burden falls on the states,” he said in a series of tweets.

Chidambaram claimed that the central government is absolving itself of any financial responsibility. This is a “gross betrayal” as well as a “direct violation of the law”, he alleged.