New Delhi: Amid nationwide outrage over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that a ‘proper legal process’ including consultation with state governments will be followed for the implementation of the NRC across the country. His remarks come at a time when several states have refused to implement NRC.

“Nothing will be a secret on an NRC. There is a legal process. First a decision, second a notification, then the process, the verification, the objection, the hearing of the objection, right of appeal. There will be a consultation with the state government, feedback will be taken. If anything is to be done, it will be done publicly”, Prasad said in an exclusive interview to The Sunday Express.

The Law Minister also lambasted the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for Opposing CAA and NRC. Prasad claimed that it was Chidambram, who had informed the Lok Sabha in 2010 that ‘it is obvious’ that a citizens’ register will be a ‘subset of the National Population Register (NPR)’. “The Congress owned up both the NPR and the NRC as a subset”, the BJP leader told the leading daily.

On being asked if NPR data would be used for an NRC, Prasad said that some may be used and some may not be. The minister also assured that no Indian Muslim will be affected by the CAA. “No Indian can get or be denied citizenship because of CAA”, Prasad said when asked if Hindus could use CAA as shield if excluded from the NRC.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had challenged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to show one clause in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that has provisions to take away the citizenship of anyone. “I challenge Rahul Baba,” he said adding that the ‘Congress and company’ are spreading rumours that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities, Muslims.