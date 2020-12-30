With Famers protest against government’s contentious farm laws entered Day 35 on Wednesday, three Union ministers held the sixth round of talks with protesting farm leaders. According to the reports, the government said that a committed will be formed to address the issues related to farm laws but rejected the demand to repeal the three agricultural laws. Also Read - Falling Market Rates Forcing Farmers To Sell Crops Below MSP: Union Leaders

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also discussed the possibility of a law on guaranteeing minimum prices for farm prices, said a senior farmers' representative present in the talks.