Will Fulfill Your Dreams That Were Unfulfilled For Last 70 Years: PM Modi in Jammu

PM Modi said Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward with the determination to develop.

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a public gathering in Jammu and said his government will fulfill the dreams of the people that were unfulfilled for last 70 years. Earlier in the day, he launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu. PM Modi also distributed appointment orders to new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. During the event, he distributed appointment orders to about 1500 new government recruits.

