Belagavi (Karnataka): Karnataka minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa said the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim. Also Read - Karnataka Local Body Poll 2020 Dates Out, CHECK Full Schedule Here

“We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to — maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims,” Eshwarappa told media on Sunday. Also Read - Karnataka to Get New CM? State BJP Chief Clears Air

Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. Also Read - PM Modi Indicated COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Ready in 4-5 Weeks: Karnataka CM

Local body elections will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27 in the state. According to the Karnataka State Election Commission, the counting of votes will take place on December 30.

(With ANI inputs)