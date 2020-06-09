New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last night tweeted that he would inform the country in detail about the situation on India-China border in Parliament, emphasising that while India does not hurt honour and self-respect of any country, it won’t also tolerate if anyone tries to hurt its pride. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: 'Maintaining Constant Close Communication,' China on Resolving Border Tension

In a tweet, the Defence Minister said, "Many leaders from the Congress have been asking what's happening on the India-China border. I would like to assure the people that I would inform about the situation in details in the Parliament."

Referring to the recent high-level military talks between the two countries, he further said, "India and China remain engaged militarily and diplomatically with regards to the situation on the border. We had military-level talks on June 6. We do not hurt the honour, respect and self-respect of any country but will also not tolerate if anyone tries to hurt our pride."

सीमा को लेकर military और diplomatic स्तर पर चीन के साथ भारत की बातचीत जारी है। छह जून को military के स्तर पर वार्ता हुई है। हम किसी भी देश के मान, सम्मान एवं स्वाभिमान को न चोट पहुँचाते हैं और न ही हम चोट बर्दाश्त करेंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 8, 2020

The Defence Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had, earlier in the day, taken a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that ‘India knows how to protect its borders’.

Also on Monday, addressing a ‘Maharashtra Jan Samvad’ virtual rally, the Defence Minister had remarked that ‘the dispute over the India-China border has been on for a long time. We want this border dispute resolved as soon as possible’.

He had also hit out at the Congress for repeatedly targeting the government on the ongoing border issue.