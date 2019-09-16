New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said he will pay a personal visit to Jammu and Kashmir if the need arises. He said he wanted to see whether litigants there have real difficulties in approaching the courts, a News18 report said.

“If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir,” Gogoi told in the Supreme Court while dealing with a bunch of petitions against the restrictions imposed in the Valley post revocation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, the top court has asked the Centre to ensure that normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir while keeping in mind the national safety and security. “We direct Jammu and Kashmir to make every endeavour to make sure normal life returns,” said a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

“Restoration will be on selective basis keeping in mind national interests,” the court told the Centre.

Further, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer also said as the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, then it can be dealt by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.