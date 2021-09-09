New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed 13th BRICS Summit via video conferencing and said the member countries will have to ensure that BRICS yields more results in the next 15 years. He further added that the theme that has been chosen by India for its chairmanship, reflects this priority.Also Read - China Develops Prototype Drone For Future Mars Missions

Saying that India has received full cooperation from all members during its chairship of BRICS, PM Modi thanked all members for this.

"The theme selected by India for the duration of its chairmanship is 'BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'. These 4 Cs are basic principles of our BRICS partnership," PM Modi added.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP and 16 percent of the global trade.

“As part of India’s ongoing chairship of BRICS in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in virtual format,” the MEA said in a statement.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi is chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016.

The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS. The theme for the summit is: ‘BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus’.

India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship. These are reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving SDGs and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

“In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues,” the MEA said.