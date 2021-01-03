Geneva [Switzerland]: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday welcomed India’s decision to give emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines, informed Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccines 110% Safe, Claims DCGI; Terms Impotency Rumours as Absolute Nonsense | Watch

"WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorisation given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the region," WHO South-East Asia tweeted.

"The use of vaccine in prioritised populations, along with the continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation, will be important in reducing impact of COVID-19," WHO South-East Asia said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin coronavirus vaccines were granted approval for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial,” said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing.