New Delhi: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday stoked yet another controversy when he targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ‘appeasement,’ saying that in her government, those damaging public property escape punishment and promising ‘not to spare such people’ when the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

The BJP leader has been, in recent days, in the news for his hateful comments towards those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking at a rally in North 24 Parganas district and slamming the Chief Minister, he said, “Under her government, even those damaging public property worth Rs 500 crores, escape punishment. When we come to power, every such person will be identified and shot at. Nobody will be spared.”

#WATCH West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh in North 24 Parganas: Under Mamata Banerjee's government, even if one damages public property worth Rs 500 crores, that person escapes it. When we come to power then every such person will be identified and shot at. Nobody will be spared. pic.twitter.com/ihU9LqtQcZ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

“50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country. Firstly their names will be removed from voters’ list then Didi can’t appease anyone,” Ghosh added, promising to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

#WATCH Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP Chief in North 24 Parganas: 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country. Firstly their names will be removed from voters' list then Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) can't appease anyone. pic.twitter.com/ezY0HTWmB7 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

Mamata Banerjee has been one of the most outspoken critics of the CAA-NRC-National Population Register (NPR) troika and ‘vowed’ not to implement these in Bengal.

Ghosh further remarked that once the ‘infiltrators are driven out,’ the Chief Minister’s votes will be reduced and in the coming elections, while the BJP will get 200 seats, she will get not even 50 seats.

Assembly Election in West Bengal is scheduled to take place next year with the BJP expected to give a tough fight to the Chief Minister’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power here since 2011. In the Lok Sabha elections last year, the BJP registered an impressive performance, winning 18 of the state’s 42 seats, with TMC winning 23.