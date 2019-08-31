New Delhi: Soon after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was released, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari has demanded a similar exercise for the national capital, saying the ‘situation here was becoming dangerous because of illegal immigrants’.

“National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well,” ANI quoted him as saying.

So Manoj Tiwari ji Born in Kaimur, Bihar

Studied in Varanasi, UP

Worked in Mumbai, Maharshtra

Contested in Gorakhpur, UP

Contested again in Delhi Is talking about throwing immigrants away from Delhi.

This is not the first time Tiwari has demanded an NRC in the national capital. Earlier in May, he had made similar remarks after a man in Moti Nagar area of Delhi was killed. Tiwari had claimed that the suspected killers could be Rohingyas or Bangladeshis.

Reacting sharply to his comments, the Congress’s women’s wing tweeted. “Manoj Tiwari ji, Born in Kaimur, Bihar, Studied in Varanasi, UP, Worked in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Contested in Gorakhpur, UP, Contested again in Delhi is talking about throwing immigrants away from Delhi. Irony wants a change of name!”

On the other hand, contrary to Tiwari, BJP MLA and minister in Assam government Himanta Biswa Sarma raised his grievances against the final list of NRC and complained that names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates.

“Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many,” tweeted Sarma. He said that the Supreme Court should allow re-verification of 20% of residents of bordering districts and 10% of rest of it.

According to the Assam government, 19,06,657 people have been left out of the final list of the NRC. The state government has claimed that it will make necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to those excluded from NRC by providing all assistance through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).