New Delhi: A day after addressing the mega ‘Howdy Modi‘ event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the United Nations Climate Change Summit 2019, in New York.

The Prime Minister, who was among the first set of speakers at the summit, told the world, “The time to talk is over and the world needs to act now.”

PM Modi said, “We should accept that we are not doing enough to overcome the serious problem of climate change. India is here today not just to talk about this serious issue but to also present a roadmap to resolve it.”

On non-fossil fuel energy, he said, “India will increase its share of non-fossil fuels to 175 GW by 2022 and further to 450 GW.” India set itself the target of 175 GW as part of its commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Speaking in front of President Donald Trump, who made an unscheduled appearance at the summit, the Prime Minister announced the launch of a Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He invited all the world leaders to be a part of this coalition and also spoke about India’s solar alliance initiative, which, he said, has already been joined by 80 countries. He also spoke about his August 15 announcement of ending the use of single-use plastic from October 2.

He also called for a ‘comprehensive approach’ to tackle the serious issue of climate change.

The United Nations Climate Change Summit 2019, the opening remarks at which was delivered by 16-year-old Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, was hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On September 27, PM Modi will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).