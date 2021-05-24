New Delhi: Will Indians lose access to including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in two days? These social media giants have been put on notice by the Centre with a warning about their failure to comply with a set of guidelines that come into effect in two days, reports NDTV quoting government sources.

Earlier this year on February 25, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITy) had given a three-month deadline to all social media platforms to comply with the new rules.

The rules include appointment of compliance officials, giving their name and contact address in India, complaint resolution, monitoring of objectionable content, compliance report and removal of objectionable content. So far, no company except for one has reportedly appointed any such officials.