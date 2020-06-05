New Delhi: To resolve the month-long standoff in the Eastern Ladakh region, India and China military top brass will hold talks on Saturday at around 9 AM at Border Personnel Meeting Point at Maldo. Notably, troops of India and China are locked in a bitter military standoff in at least four areas in eastern Ladakh for a month. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: These Masterstrokes of PM Modi Frighten China

The meeting will take place between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and his Chinese counterpart who heads the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Group Major General Liu Lin, Commander, South Xinjiang Military Region. Besides, translators would also accompany the Indian military delegation.

A day ahead of the talks, India and China held diplomatic talks and agreed to handle their "differences" through peaceful discussions while respecting each other"s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations, and not allow them to become disputes. The talks through video conference were held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao.

Without directly referring to the military standoff, the External Affairs Ministry said the two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations including the current developments.

On the other hand, a Chinese government mouthpiece had warned that Beijing will not give up an inch of territory even though it wants good-neighbourly relations with New Delhi. “China does not want to fall foul of India. Good-neighbourly relations have been China’s basic national policy over the past decades, and China firmly adheres to a peaceful resolution of border disputes. We have no reason to make India our enemy,” an editorial published in Chinese daily Global Times said.

It asserted that once India makes a strategic misjudgment and nibbles away at China’s territory, China will never condone it. “China is bound to make strong countermeasures. We believe India knows very well that China will not be at a disadvantage in any China-India military operations along the border area,” it added.

Sources told WION that India will bring forth specific point to deescalate tensions in Pangong, Galwan valley and Demchok areas.

Reports have claimed that India will demand the removal of all permanent and temporary structures set up by the Chinese Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India will demand that China maintain the situation as it was before this standoff and also remove all permanent and temporary structures put up by them, sources said. The delegation will deliberate on three major standoff positions: Hot Spring, Pangong lake at Finger 4 and the Galwan Valley region, sources said.

(With agency inputs)