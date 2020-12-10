Farmers Protest Latest News: Giving another call to intensify agitation further, the farmer leaders on Thursday said they will block the railway tracks if the Centre does not repeal the farm laws by December 10. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Govt Ready To Rethink On Problematic Clauses, Says Narendra Singh Tomar

“We’d given an ultimatum till December 10 that if PM Modi doesn’t listen to us and doesn’t repeal laws, we’ll block railway tracks. It was decided in today’s meeting that all the people of India will take to the tracks. Sanyukt Kisan Manch will fix a date and announce it,” farmer leader Boota Singh said. Also Read - Farmers' Protest Enters Day 15: 'Many More Farmers Coming to Delhi to Join Movement', says BKU Leader Manjeet Singh

Balbir Singh Rajewal of Bhartiya Kisan Union said that the Central government has admitted that the laws have been made for traders. “If agriculture is a state subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it,” he said. Also Read - Farmers Decline Centre’s Proposal, to Intensify Protest From Dec 14; Opposition Leaders Meet President | Key Points

The development comes after the farmers on Wednesday rejected a government offer of amendments in the new farm laws and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmer union leaders to consider proposals sent to them to break the deadlock over protests against the three new farm laws and said the government is ready for further discussions with them any time.

“The government is keen and ready for further discussions with protesting farmers,” he said, a day after the farmer unions rejected the government’s written proposal.

Tomar said it was not proper to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing and urged the unions to return to the discussion table.

“We gave our proposals to farmers after meeting them and therefore we urge them to consider those. If they want to discuss those proposals also, we are ready for that too,” he said.

