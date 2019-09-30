New Delhi: Days after Pakistan PM Imran Khan warned of nuclear war with India over the simmering issue of Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that nuclear weapons were used for deterrence and not for war fighting. “Will the international community ever allow you for such a move?”, asked Rawat while speaking to a leading daily.

Notably, Khan while delivering his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) devoted half of his time to India over Kashmir, drumming up hysteria over nuclear war. “When a nuclear armed country “fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders, it will have consequence for the world”, the Pak PM said in his maiden address that exceeded beyond the allotted time limit of between 15-20 minute.

Urging the UN to intervene on Kashmir, the Pak PM said,”If a conventional war starts and anything could happen, supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice, either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death; And I asked myself this question, and my belief is ‘La-ilaha-illallah’, there is no God but one, and we will fight.”

A day after, India exercised its right of reply to the statement made by Khan and said that latter’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship. Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN also exposed the neighbouring country by asking apt questions.

“Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN? Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only govt in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list? Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden? Maitra asked.