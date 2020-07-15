International Flight Latest News: If reports are to be believed, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation is likely to announce resumption of international flights from mid-August. The Centre has come under tremendous pressure as a number of private airlines are pressuring the ministry to resume international fights because of the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Serum Institute Develops First Indigenous Pneumococcal Vaccine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Apart from this, the Centre might also increase the numbers of flights on several domestic routes, from 50 per cent to at least 60-70 per cent capacity.

To make all things clear, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will address the media at 2:30 PM on Thursday and will make several major announcements with regards to international flight resumption.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Minister had said that the government can start regular international flights when the domestic traffic reaches about 50-60% capacity. The resumption of international flights also depends on many factors like other countries being open up to international traffic.

Though, the Centre has extended the suspension the international flights till July 31. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), however, recently said that it is planning to resume flight operations on select routes as soon as the situation normalises.

Moreover, the Airports Authority of India also recently said that the country is in talks with the US and Canada and countries in the Europe and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights.

The scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in the country on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, India on May 25 resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights after a gap of nearly two months.