New Delhi: Do you want to fly abroad? Here comes a piece of good news for you. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that in July, the Centre will start taking decisions on the resumption of international flights. However, he said that he cannot put a timeline about the international flight operation as all stakeholders and travellers will be taken into confidence.

"We are confident that in the coming month, we will start taking decisions on the resumption of international flights. I do not want to put a timeline here, all stakeholders and travellers need to be taken into confidence," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The statement from the Aviation Minister comes after the Centre allowed shopping malls, offices and hotels to open in the country as part of the Unlock 1.

Last week, the Aviation Minister had said that the Centre will take a decision on resuming commercial international flights only after other countries ease their restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals and allow incoming flights.

“A decision to resume regular international operations will be taken as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals. Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights,” he had said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that countries like Japan and Singapore have put significant restrictions on the entry of foreigners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The development comes as the country on May 25 resumed its domestic passenger flights after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“Most countries have less than 10 per cent international operations because they are allowing entry only to their own citizens and have placed restrictions on foreign nationals,” the minister stated on Twitter.

Since March 24, the international passenger flights have been suspended in India. However, special repatriation flights are being operated by Air India and other airlines to countries across the world under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.

Earlier, the minister had said that due to increasing demand for resumption of scheduled international flights by people who want to travel abroad due to compelling reasons, he reviewed the state of international flight operations around the world, but globally, the situation is far from normal.

