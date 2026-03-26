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Will it rain in Delhi NCR today? Check IMD weather forecast

Will it rain in Delhi NCR today? Check IMD weather forecast

As per the IMD, Delhi NCR may witness light spell of rain on Thursday evening. Scroll down to read the full weather update.

Delhi-NCR rain alert

Delhi NCR weather update: In a big update for the residents of Delhi NCR, the weather has taken an interesting turn. Therefore, it becomes important to know whether there is a rain prediction for the national capital. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, a spell of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds 20-30 Kmph gusting to 40Kmph during evening to night on 26rd March 2026. Here are all the details you need to know about Delhi weather forecast and whether it will rain in Delhi, Noida and Faridabad today.

Check IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR

In the recent update, a spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds 30-40Kmph during morning hours and another spell of very light to light rain.

What’s the update on Delhi weather?

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, predicting rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the day. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. Most importantly, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day.

Weekly Delhi weather forecast

Date Weather Conditions Temperature Range (°C)

March 27 Thunderstorms with rain likely to continue 17°C – 32°C

March 28 Partly cloudy skies expected 18°C – 33°C

March 29 Thunderstorms with rain expected again 19°C – 30°C

March 30 Generally cloudy conditions 18°C – 30°C Delhi-NCR Weather Today Minimum temperature: 23°C | Maximum temperature: 34°C. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How is Delhi air quality nowadays?

Getting to the pollution update of the national capital, the air quality was in the “moderate” category at 9 am on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 176, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’, a report by PTI news agency said.

What is the IMD weather alert for North India?

As per the IMD, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. More notably, the wind speeds, accompanied by the rain may reach 30 to 50 kilometres per hour, disrupting the normal life and outdoor activity of the citizens across the North India.

(With inputs from agencies)

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