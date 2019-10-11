New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP), former Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Friday said that she will be taking the primary membership of the Congress at the party headquarters on Saturday. “Today, due to some reasons, me and my other colleagues in the Congress will not be able to join the party. We all will take the primary membership of the party tomorrow”, tweeted the former AAP leader.

Earlier in the day, she had said she will be taking the membership on Friday. Lamba had also shared pictures with Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi and had expressed gratitude towards Rahul, Sonia and other Congress leaders.



आज किन्हीं कारणों से काँग्रेस में मेरी और मेरे अन्य साथी-सहयोगियों की joining नहीं हो पा रही है,

अब हम सब कल काँग्रेस में शामिल होंगें 🙏🇮🇳.

आप सभी को हुई असुविधा के लिए मुझे खेद है 🙏. जय हिंद. — Alka Lamba – अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) October 11, 2019

Last month Lamba had resigned from the AAP after months of tussle with party’s top leadership. “The time has come to say “Good Bye” to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6 years journey was great learning for me. Thanks to all. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi,” the former Chandni Chowk MLA had tweeted. She had also mocked AAP Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, by calling his party as “Khas Aadmi Party”.

On September 19, Lamba was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. The decision was taken after the AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj filed a petition confirming that the Lamba recently joined the Congress. Later, Lamba ‘clarified’ that she hadn’t formally joined the Congres and said that she had resigned from the party only on Twitter, and not in writing.

Lamba had served the Congress for 20 years before she quit the grand old party and joined the AAP and won the 2015 Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk.