Agra: The 12-year-old daughter of wing commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who died in the helicopter crash along with General Bipin Rawat and 11 others recently, wishes to follow her father's footsteps and become an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. Wing Commander Chauhan's daughter Aaradhya, along with his son performed the final right of their father at Tajganj Crematorium here.

After lighting her father's pyre along with her brother Aviraj (7) and cousin Pushpendra Singh at the Tajganj Crematorium here in the presence of her family members, Aaradhya, a Class VII student, said she wanted to emulate her father because he was her "hero."

"My father used to advise me to focus on my studies and not chase marks. He believed marks would follow if I focused on studies," she said.

In mournful visuals of Wing Commander’s last rites in Agra, Aaradhya can be seen wearing her father’s IAF cap, while her brother can seen saluting his father and bidding final goodbye to his father along with his family.

Innocent young son of Wg Cdr Prithvi Singh Chauhan wear his father's IAF cap during last rites in Agra. May God bless the grieved family 🇮🇳💐🙏🏽

Video: @ravikantabp pic.twitter.com/EYbFOYyMpG — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) December 11, 2021

Wing Commander Chauhan was flying the MI-17 helicopter of General Rawat, during the ill-fated accident near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor. Earlier in the day, he was given the final farewell by thousands of people on Saturday in Agra. Officials from the IAF, Agra administration and police among others, too, paid their tributes to the wing commander.

Prithvi’s family migrated from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Agra in 2006. He joined the service in 2000 and was flying with the Chief of Defence Staff as part of his assignment at the IAF station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, during the crash.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath met family members of Wind Commander Chauhan’s family expressed condolences. The CM said that the state government will provide a job to his family member, Rs 50 lakh to the kin and will name an institution after him.

