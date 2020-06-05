New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has explained the rationale behind weekend shutdown in 11 districts and 10-hour night curfew, from 7 PM-5 AM, saying that together, both of these will have kept people indoors for 17 days in June. Also Read - Unlock 1.0 in Odisha: Hotels to Open at 30% Strength, Religious Places to Stay Closed Till June 30

In an address to the state, the Chief Minister said, “The state government has announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. It means people will be at their homes for full 8 days in the month of June.” Also Read - Odisha Reports Highest Single-day Spike With 129 COVID-19 Cases

On night curfew, he remarked, “Similarly, 10 hours night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM will restrict the people for 300 hours in a month. It means both weekend shutdown and night curfew will keep people indoors for 17 days in a month, which will help in checking spread of COVID-19 to a great extent.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Airlifts 170 Girls Working as Labourers at a Factory in Kerala, Sends Them to Odisha

Notably, the Odisha government has declared till June 30, weekend shutdown in the following 11 districts: Ganjarn, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Bolangir.

Additionally, all educational institutes across the state have been asked to stay closed till July 31. Also, those above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years have been advised against outdoor movement except for health and essential purposes till June 30.

However, even during the weekend shutdown, opening of hospitals, movement of ambulances and certain other essential activities have been allowed.

Odisha on Thursday reported 90 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s overall COVID-19 tally thus far to 2,478.