New Delhi: Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah remarks against him over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, he will keep telling the truth. Owaisi, while speaking to ANI, also remained firm on his stand that the National Population Register (NPR) is the first step towards the NRC.



“They are doing NPR according to the Citizenship Act, 1955, then is it not connected to NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country? He took my name in Parliament and said ‘Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented across the country’. Amit Shah sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents. The final list will be NRC,” Owaisi told the news agency.

Yesterday Shah, in an exclusive interview to ANI, said that NPR had nothing do with NRC. Lambasting the Hyderabad MP, the Home Minister had stated,”If we say that the sun rises from the east then Owaisi ji will say no it rises from the west, he always opposes our stand. Still I again assure him that CAA has nothing to do with NRC.”

The BJP president’s remarks came after the AIMIM chief said that lies are being spread about the nation-wide NRC.

On December 22, soon after PM Modi broke his silence over CAA and asserted that the contentious law which has triggered massive protests across the country has nothing to do with NRC, Owaisi on his official Twitter handle had asked, “Today, Modi said there has been no discussion on nation-wide NRC and that lies are being spread to mislead us PMO India who’s lying? If Amit Shah is wrong, then it is breach of Parliamentary Privilege and a clear case of misleading the House. Who should we believe?”