Will Khan Sir’s coaching institute be shut down? Questions rise as inspection team reaches Patna coaching centre after Lucknow fire tragedy

Following the Lucknow tragedy, Khan Sir’s Global Studies Coaching Center in Patna has been given a final 10-day ultimatum to fix major fire safety violations or face closure.

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Students gather at Khan Global Studies (IANS)

Patna: Following a tragic fire in Lucknow, fire safety inspections have intensified across India. In the recent development, a Bihar Fire Department team reportedly conducted a second inspection at Khan Sir’s Global Studies Coaching Center in Patna to evaluate emergency exits, alarm systems and firefighting equipment after Monday’s Lucknow tragedy. As per media reports, government officials have revealed that despite a previous warning, the institute of Khan Sir has failed to meet critical safety standards, sparking serious questions about its potential shutdown.

What happened during recent inspection of Khan Sir’s coaching institute?

The recent Monday inspection, the second in 15 days following an initial visit on June 7th—revealed that while some progress has been made, work is not moving at the desired pace. As per a report by India Today, Fire Officer Indrajit Kumar noted that the essential fire stairway remains incomplete. Furthermore, the building’s sprinklers and smoke detectors are still not fully automatic, and a newly installed pump house has been deemed insufficient by authorities.

Also read: Lucknow Fire Rescue: More than 30 trapped pets saved from Aliganj Commercial Complex

Will Khan Sir’s coaching institute be shut down?

As a result of the ineffeciencies, the department has issued a final ten-day notice for the coaching center to fully implement the required improvements. DIG Manoj Kumar Nat explicitly stated that if the safety standards are not met within this period, regulatory action will be taken to close the institute. While the department acknowledges that work has begun, significant deficiencies remain, and officials are not satisfied with the current state of student evacuation readiness.

14 coaching centres sealed in Jaipur following Lucknow fire

In a related development, the Jaipur administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown on coaching institutes and libraries over fire safety violations, sealing 14 establishments and issuing notices to over two dozen others following a deadly blaze at a coaching centre in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives, a report by PTI news agency said.

Also read: Lucknow coaching institute fire: 15 dead, several injured, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of victims

As per the report, teams of the municipal corporation and police carried out inspections across the city to verify fire safety arrangements, including the availability of firefighting equipment, emergency exits and mandatory fire no objection certificates (NOCs).

Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena said that since June 4, around 600 units in the Heritage area have been issued notices over fire safety compliance, including nearly 150 coaching institutes and libraries.

(With inputs from agencies)