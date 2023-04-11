Home

‘Will Kill Him On April 30’: Salman Khan Gets Another Threat Call, Mumbai Police Initiates Probe

This comes a couple of days after the actor bought a bullet-proof SUV amid threats by criminal Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan received another death threat on Monday night from a caller who identified himself as ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. According to reports, the man allegedly threatened to kill Salman Khan on April 30. The call was received by the Mumbai Police control room at 9 pm on Monday night.

The earlier threat email was sent by notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who was involved in Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder in May last year. Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening the actor.

“In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway,” Mumbai Police said.

This comes a couple of days after the actor bought a bullet-proof SUV amid threats by criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. At present, the mentioned vehicle has not even been launched in the Indian market but in view of his security, the actor imported the most popular and expensive vehicles in the South Asia market.

On work front, Salman Khan has begun the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The first promotional event, a trailer launch, was held in Mumbai on April 10. The superstar made a stylish appearance on the red carpet of the star-studded event.

Khan was joined by his co-stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla and more at the trailer launch.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.