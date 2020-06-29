Kolkata Metro Services Latest News: Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed willingness to allow metro services to resume from July 1, top West Bengal government officials and the Kolkata Metro Railway authorities on Monday reviewed the matter. Also Read - West Bengal to Start Tele-medicine Services From July 1 For Patients to Consult Doctors on Phone

Last week, the Kolkata Metro had said that it has readied modalities for resumption, keeping in mind COVID-19 safety protocols, once it gets the go-ahead from the Railway Ministry. Also Read - Carcass of 36-Foot Whale Washes Up On West Bengal’s Mandarmani Beach, Pictures Emerge

During the review meeting, the officials discussed the modalities of running the Metro services. Now the state government will discuss the issue and certain technical aspects with the Railway Board. Also Read - Stop Vande Bharat And Other Flights From COVID States to Bengal, Urges Mamata

Last week, Mamata Banerjee had said that the Kolkata Metro services would be resumed from July 1 with 100 per cent seat occupancy policy, maintaining social distancing norms and proper sanitization protocol.

Kolkata Metro sources said they were ready to resume services, but the real challenge was in following the social distancing guidelines. “We are waiting for the communication of decision taken at the meeting at Nabanno,” Kolkata Metro spokesperson told IANS.

The Kolkata Metro has been conducting trial runs of trains for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems and other facilities since the last week of May.