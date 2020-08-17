New Delhi: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Project Dolphin’ from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day speech on Saturday, the Union Environment Ministry on Monday said that it will launch the project, in its holistic form, in the next 15 days. Also Read - Fisherman Accidentally Catches Endangered Ganges River Dolphin in Bihar's Purnia, Carries it to Safety

“As announced by PM Modi, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be launching a holistic Project Dolphin in another 15 days for conservation and protection of dolphins in rivers and oceans of India”, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said today. Also Read - World Environment Day: After Death of Kerala Elephant, Carcass of Endangered Gangetic River Dolphin in Dibru Due to Oil Spill in Assam Sparks Fury

Notably, as the name suggests, Project Dolphin aims to protect and enhance the population of the human-friendly mammals. A ten-year project, it will focus on protecting the Gangetic Dolphins, which are found in the rivers of Bihar and West Bengal.

In a statement on the project, the Union Environment Ministry had said that it will involve conversation of dolphins and their aquatic habitat through modern technology, especially in enumeration and anti-poaching activities.

“The project will engage the fishermen and other river/ocean dependent populations and will strive for improving the livelihood of the local communities. The conservation of dolphins will also envisage activities, which will also help in the mitigation of pollution in rivers and in the oceans,” the statement had further said.

Project Dolphin was announced after the success of and on the lines of Project Tiger and Project Elephant.