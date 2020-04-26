New Delhi: As just few hours left for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with chief ministers, news reports on Sunday surfaced that five states want to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Also Read - Lockdown Exit Plan, State-specific Progress: Here's What to Expect From PM Modi's Third Video Meet With CMs Tomorrow

After Delhi said that it may extend the lockdown by two more weeks, five more states have also echoed the same sentiment, saying they are ready to extend but it depends on the situation. Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have said that they are ready to extend the lockdown in major hotspots beyond May 3.

On the other hand, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka said they will follow whatever the MHA says. Assam, Kerala and Bihar, however, said they will take a final call on lockdown extension only after the video conferencing with PM Modi on Monday.

Making confirmation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier had said that the lockdown in the national capital will continue and no relaxation in prohibitions would be allowed before a review meeting of experts on April 27.

Giving details, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the lockdown rules in the state will remain unchanged will May 3. He said that the state will get more clarity only after a video conference with the prime minister on Monday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had claimed that the COVID-19 situation is serious in major hotspots like Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thane. The MHA sent its inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) to monitor the situation in these cities.

The development came after the MHA observed that the violations norms violated in some parts of the country posed a serious health hazard to public and may lead to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, PM Modi will meet state chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation. This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

After per reports, chief ministers of 9 states are expected to attend the video conference with PM Modi. Besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the discussion could also focus on a graded exit from the lockdown which is in place till May 3.