New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday rebutted reports which claimed that a complete lockdown will be announced in the national capital to combat the spread of COVID-19. Speaking to reporters, soon after an all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal clarified that there are no plans for another shutdown in the UT. Also Read - COVID-19: Kerala Relaxes Lockdown Norms For Those Travelling on Business

“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans”, said Kejriwal. Also Read - Gujarat Says no to Lockdown Extension, Fifth State to do so | Read Details

Notably, the Delhi government has opened most of the economic activities in the national capital from June 1. Also Read - COVID Crisis: By June 20, 18,000 Tests Will be Conducted Per Day in Delhi, Amit Shah at All-Party Meet

Earlier in the day, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani had stated that his government has no plan to impose lockdown again in the state. Notably, speculations were rife that his government may impose restrictions again as COVID-19 cases are not decreasing in the state.

“Following the unlock from June 1, daily life is gradually becoming normal. Business and trade-related activities have also picked up in the state. In such a scenario, the state government does not have any plans to impose the lockdown again,” Rupani said in a statement. He claimed that people are learning to live with the virus.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government had said that it will conduct about 18,000 tests per day from June 20 to detect coronavirus infection in the city

“During the all party meeting it has been decided that 1,900 beds in state government hospitals, 2,000 beds in central government hospitals and 1,078 beds in private hospitals will be added for Covid-19 patients”, said Sanjay Singh, AAP leader.

Delhi has reported 2,224 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 56 more deaths, taking the total fatalities in the national capital due to the virus to 1,327.