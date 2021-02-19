New Delhi: A day after administrations of Amaravati and Yavatmal districts announced lockdowns of different durations, speculations are rife that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is considering imposing new restrictions in Mumbai to contain the spread of coronavirus cases. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clearly stated that lockdown will not be imposed in the financial capital.” The government is closely monitoring the situation, which is under control so far. Lockdown will not be imposed in Mumbai as of now”, a BMC official told a leading portal. Also Read - Bindi on Forehead, Sunny Leone Poses in Traditional Kerala Look, Fans Say ‘Majha Aagaya’

Yesterday, fresh restrictions were announced in Amravati, Yavatmal, and Akola districts of the state. While Amravati, which has been witnessing the highest number of COVID cases, has been placed under lockdown over the weekend — from Saturday evening to Monday, a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night was ordered in Yavatmal to bring the situation under control.

