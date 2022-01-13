New Delhi: Ruling out the possibility of lockdown, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that situation in the district is under control despite the rise in the daily number of COVID cases. “Situation of COVID infection in Gurugram district is still under control and though the number of corona patients has increased, most of them have shown mild symptoms”, Garg said. When asked if the administration is mulling to reimpose lockdown to curb the spread, the official said that we will not be imposing lockdown any time soon in the district.Also Read - Restrictions to Continue in Maharashtra Till Mid-February, Says Health Minister; Claims COVID Curve NOT Flattening

He also dismissed rumours about migrant workers going back to their homes. Rubbishing the reports further, Garg said that the workers in the district were not leaving for their hometowns and there was no need to panic. "Production units and industries were running regularly in the district and the rumours being spread about workers going to their homes were baseless", he added.

Daulatabad Industrial Area Association Patron Vinay Gupta said that industrial units are being operated regularly in his area and workers are also coming on duty. He also said rumours of workers returning to their states are false and misleading. Deepak Maini, state secretary, Federation of Indian Industry, said industries are running properly in their area and there is no problem of workers. He said he has not received any information about workers returning to their homes and appealed to them to keep doing their work smoothly.

COVID Situation in Gurugram

Haryana logged 6,883 fresh COVID-19 cases and three related deaths on Wednesday. The count of active cases has surpassed 31,000 in the state. With a fatality each reported from Gurugram, Ambala and Bhiwani districts, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 10,083 in the state.

The new cases raised the infection tally to 8,12,516. The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,704 fresh cases on Wednesday, while Faridabad (1,037), Karnal (372), Sonipat (252), Panchkula (734), Ambala (444), Rohtak (133), Hisar (154), Panipat (223), Yamunanagar (112) and Jhajjar (141) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The state also reported seven new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such infections to 169, out of which 10 are active while the rest have been discharged.

The number of active cases in the state jumped to 31,150 over Tuesday’s 26,813, while the count of recoveries now stands at 7,71,260. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 94.92 per cent. The state has witnessed a surge in Covid cases during the past over a fortnight.