New Delhi: Amid spike in coronavirus cases in a number of states across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday hold a virtual conference with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The virtual conference of PM Modi with the chief ministers comes as the Central government is looking forward to ramping up the inoculation drive amid a rise in infection in some states. Also Read - Maharashtra: BMC Issues Work From Home Order For All Teachers, School Staff As Mumbai Fights COVID Surge

PM Modi’s last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. During his last interaction with the chief ministers, PM Modi had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise. Also Read - Night Curfew in Punjab’s Rupnagar District From Today Till Further Order, Essential Services Allowed

At this critical time of coronavirus pandemic, the vaccination drive has now moved on to next round to cover people over 60 years of age, and those aged above 45 years and having comorbidities. Also Read - China Says Will Issue Visa to Foreigners Including Indians If They Take Chinese Vaccine Jabs

The development comes at a time when India has recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 1,13,85,339.

On the other hand, a number of states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh recorded highest number of cases in the country.

Maharashtra: The coronavirus situation in Maharashtra became grimmer on Tuesday as the state recorded 17,864 new cases — highest one-day rise this year — and 87 deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 23,47,328 and death toll reached 52,996. As many as 9,510 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 21,54,253. There are 1,38,813 active cases in the state now.

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,47,597 and four deaths took the fatality count to 11,543. Mumbai division reported 3,671 new cases and six deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,66,578 and death toll to 19,974.

Gujarat: Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 954 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 2,80,051. Two COVID-19 patients died during the day in Ahmedabad, taking the state’s count of fatalities so far to 4,427. On the other hand, 703 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,70,658. The state’s recovery rate thus stood at 96.65 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 4,966, out of which 58 patients are on ventilators.

Chhattisgarh: With 856 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike in the past two months, taking the overall tally to 3,18,830. The toll increased by 12 to touch 3,909, while the recovery count reached 3,10,260 as 31 people were discharged from hospitals and 235 completed home isolation. Chhattisgarh now has 4,661 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 817 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,70,208, while the toll rose to 3,891 after one death. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from seven of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday. With 15,688 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.36 lakh.