Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to avoid going to districts of Maharashtra bordering his state in search of work and warned that night curfew and other lockdown measures will be taken if the situation worsens in the state. The strong warning from the state government comes after Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 332 COVID-19 cases, taking total tally to 2,61,013, while three deaths pushed the toll to 3,862. Also Read - Coronavirus: Jammu And Kashmir Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till March 31

Lockdown if needed: Giving further details, Chouhan said that if required, a night curfew will be reimposed in the state to curb the COVID-19 spread and urged people not to travel to outside the state for work. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Spike in Delhi: Should You be Concerned? Here's What Experts Say

However, he said that the state government at present is not considering reimposing a night curfew or any other coronavirus lockdown measures right now, if the situation warrants, the measure will be taken to check the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Online Nomination, Extension in Voting Time: How EC Plans to Hold Elections to 5 Assemblies During Pandemic

Strong warning: Giving strong warning to the people of the state, especially in Indore, Chouhan advised the people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines on masks and social distancing to avoid the situation getting worse.

He also added that the crisis management group in each district is making guidelines specific to local conditions to deal with the virus. The development comes as in places such as Bhopal, Indore and in districts close to Maharashtra like Betul, Chhindwara and in Dindori, the number of positive cases have gone up in the last few days.

He further said that his government will take all possible measures to check the spread of the virus, but alarm bells are ringing.

New coronavirus cases: Notably, with 96 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 59,330, while that of Bhopal went to 43,931 with the addition of 58 cases. Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618. Indore is now left with 807 active cases while Bhopal has 519 such cases.

It must be noted here that with 16,070 new tests in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples examined in MP crossed 57.51 lakh.