Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called for an urgent meeting to review the situation of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As per reports, the chief minister has called the meeting amid the surge of Covid cases in Yavatmal, Amaravati, Akola. Meanwhile, the state’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has hinted at re-lockdown in several parts of the state. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Being Used By 36 Lakh People Everyday Since Feb Reopening