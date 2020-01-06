New Delhi: Moments after the dates for the highly-anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 were announced, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to supporters in a tweet saying the Modi government will commit to make the national capital a ‘pioneer in development’.

In a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site, Amit Shah welcomed the Election Commission’s decision and said in Hindi, “Today, we heartily welcome the election Commission’s announcement of assembly elections in Delhi. This election will work to make our Delhi a pioneer in development. I hope that the people of Delhi will vote in more and more and create a new record.”

आज चुनाव आयोग द्वारा दिल्ली में विधानसभा चुनाव की घोषणा का हम हृदय से स्वागत करते हैं। यह चुनाव हमारी दिल्ली को विकास में अग्रणी बनाने की नीवं रखने का काम करेगा। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि दिल्ली की जनता अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर एक नया कीर्तिमान बनायेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 6, 2020

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) chief Sunil Arora on Monday announced the Delhi poll schedule setting the date for elections on February 8. Meanwhile, the counting of voting will be held on February 11. A detailed notification on the same will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination is January 21, he stated.

“I am confident that through this great festival of democracy, the people of Delhi will choose a government under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji, to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Delhi by defeating them for five years,” Shah went on to say.

The Home Minister lambasted the ruling AAP led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that over the 60-month term, the government has done nothing but make promises and spend “the public development money on advertisements of its announcements in the last 3 months”. “The people of Delhi are still looking for free wifi, 15 lakh CCTV cameras, new colleges and hospitals,” he asserted.

Seeking votes for the upcoming elections, Shah furthered, “This election is an election to fulfil the dream of the poor’s own pucca house, This election is an election to remove the poor from power to snatch their right to free treatment from the Ayushman Yojana, The election is an election to clean up Delhi’s peace-breaking people for vote bank politics.”

Notably, Shah was on Sunday seen going door-to-door in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar to distribute pamphlets as part of BJP’s poll campaign seeking support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has stirred many protests across the country.