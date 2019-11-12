New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president for Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari on Monday promised to make the capital city pollution-free within two years if it comes to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls next year.

Addressing users on Facebook through a live video, Tiwari slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for being unable to manage the stubble burning situation that has created a toxic blanket of smoke all over the national capital region.

“The BJP is committed to make Delhi free from pollution within two years through its good intentions and policies. After coming to power, the BJP will also finish the garbage mountains at landfill sites,” he said.

The BJP Delhi chief also affirmed that his party was in contact with several companies that were “ready” to run electric buses in Delhi. He added that the city needed 12,000 such vehicles to boost public transport system and keep pollution under check.

Further interacting with the Facebook audience, Tiwari also said that a law will be passed in the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning November 18, on unauthorised colonies and registration of properties therein will begin a week after that.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal claimed that pollution in Delhi has reduced by 25 per cent during the past four years.

At the same time, the capital city today woke up to a toxic haze yet again today as the air quality yet again plummeted to the ‘severe-plus’ emergency category.

Earlier last week, the National Green Tribunal had reprimanded the Delhi government and the Centre over the alarming situation of pollution and deteriorating AQI in the national capital.

The Tribunal had said that the Centre “must find the best possible solutions” to tackle the problem of stubble burning in the country.