New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday took a serious note of the Opposition plea that the Centre was getting bills passed in a hurry.

Speaker Om Birla said, “Since I was chosen to be the Speaker, it’s my responsibility to see that I run the House with the consensus of all MPs…As you requested, I’ll see to it personally that before a bill is listed, all MPs are informed about it a day in advance so you prepare for it.”

Just a day ago, the Opposition was up in arms against the Centre for allegedly passing bills in a hurry. “Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?” TMC MP Derek O’Brien had wondered.

“Parliament is supposed to scrutinize bills. This chart explains the bulldozing of this session. Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?” he had tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reiterated the Opposition’s charge that the Centre has taken to bulldozing Parliament to see bills through without sending any to the Select Committee.

Addressing the Chair, Azad said on Wednesday, “The Government had approached us asking ‘which bills you would like to send to Select Committee?’ They gave us a list of 23 Bills. We wanted at least half of them to be sent. They said, ‘as few as you can’. So the Opposition identified six bills as A category and two in B category.”

Speaking specifically about the bills passed recently, he said, “The bill yesterday (Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2019) and bill listed at number 2 today (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Bill) were listed to go to Select Committee. Yesterday’s bill was listed at night and we were given to understand they haven’t considered it.”