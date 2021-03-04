Kochi: Hours after BJP announced that ‘metro man’ Elattuvalapil Sreedharan will be party’s CM candidate for Kerala assembly elections, Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s statement on Thursday night created confusion in the political circle. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that he “cross-checked” with party’s state chief K Surendran on the announcement, who said that “he has not made any such announcement”. Also Read - Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Schedule Announced: Polling to Be Held on April 6, Counting on May 2

“What I wanted to tell was that through media reports I learnt that the party has made this announcement. Later, I cross-checked with the party chief who said that he has not made any such announcement,” V Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by ANI. His clarification came in response to his earlier statement. Also Read - Kerala Election 2021 Dates: Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule

Notably, the Kerala assembly elections will be held on April 6. In his earlier tweet, Muraleedharan had said that “BJP4Keralam will fight Kerala polls with E Sreedharan Ji as its Chief Ministerial Candidate. We will defeat both CPIM Kerala and INC Kerala to provide a corruption-free, development-oriented Governance for the people of Kerala.” Also Read - Applying For Passport Services Made Easy With DigiLocker | All You Need to Know

Notably, his social media post on Sreedharan’s leadership in the Assembly polls came hours after Surendran said he has requested the party’s national leadership to announce ‘Metroman’ as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate.

On the other hand, referring to Muraleedharan’s clarification tweets, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the BJP, saying the saffron party was “confused”. “Hilarious! BJP4Keralam manages to be confused about who will occupy the top floor of a building that will never be built. There will be no BJP CM in Kerala,” Tharoor tweeted.

The development comes on a day the 88-year-old technocrat announced his decision to end his 24-year long career with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to enter electoral politics.

Earlier, Sreedharan had said his main aim was to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he will be open to chief ministership. He has also said the focus will be on developing infrastructure in a big way and bring the state out of the debt trap if the BJP wins the assembly polls.

In the meantime, the curtain came down on his 24-year long career with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as he wore the DMRC’s outdoor uniform one last time on Thursday ahead of his political journey with BJP. “This will be the last day I will be wearing this uniform,” Sreedharan, acclaimed for his efficiency in completing big infrastructure projects, said announcing the completion of re-construction of Palarivattom flyover here under his supervision much ahead of the stipulated time.

Clad in the DMRC outdoor uniform, the technocrat visited the flyover in the morning for an inspection before handing it over to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDC) of the Kerala government for inauguration.

Sreedharan, now a member of the BJP state Election Committee, said he has requested the party leadership to field him from a constituency not far from his residence in Ponnani in Malappuram district. Predicting a big victory for the BJP in the polls, the technocrat said his poll campaign style will be different from that of a normal politician.

“This is a digital age.So I will not be going from house to house or shop to shop (seeking votes).But I will reach every home, every person in the constituency with a message–what I am doing for the state,” he said.