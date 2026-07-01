Delhi weather: Will monsoon hit national capital, Noida today, or will heat persist? – Check forecast for Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Meerut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for strong winds and moderate rain today.

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Will monsoon hit Delhi, Noida today or heat persist? - Check forecast for Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Meerut | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are desperately waiting for the monsoon rains which will bring respite from scorching heat and humid conditions. The rainy season, which is already delayed, is expected to arrive in the region in 2-3 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate showers and strong winds later in the afternoon and evening today.

On Tuesday, the weather department confirmed favourable conditions for the rainy season, saying that it is expected to advance into northern states, forecasting its arrival in Delhi by July 3.

However, the monsoon season, which is the most awaited season, usually arrives in Delhi around June 27 and is late by 4-5 day.

The southwest monsoon arrived late in Kerala and gradually progressed northwards. Due to the slow movement of the rainy season, most parts of North India remained under

In Kerala and progressed slowly northward, leaving much of north India under heatwave conditions and with a significant rainfall deficit of around 40% in June.

When Will Rainy Season Arrive In Delhi?

According to IMD, the monsoon has advanced into most parts of western Uttar Pradesh and some areas of eastern Haryana, thanks to widespread rainfall.

The monsoon rains have already started lashing southern, eastern and central India. Conditions are favourable to push it into the remaining areas of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Mumbai Weather

Southwest monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra, and rains are lashing major cities, bringing much-needed respite from the heat. Mumbai is also witnessing continuous downpours, but apart from bringing respite from the heat and humidity, torrential rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in major parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas. Yesterday’s rainfall caused widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption and multiple tree-fall incidents.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for a few districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. The department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region today. Sindhudurg and Palghar are on a yellow alert.

The weather department has sounded a red alert for Mumbai for Thursday. It has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The Rain Deficit

As per the available data, June recorded a 40 percent rainfall deficit. The IMD has already predicted below-normal rainfall in July, with precipitation expected to stay below 94 percent.

For the month of June, the department predicted 92 per cent rainfall, but the month received only 60 per cent of that. Lower rainfall has made June the fifth-driest since records began in 1901.