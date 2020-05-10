New Delhi: Amid concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday hoped that the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which normally begins in the last week of June or in the first week of July, may still be held on time this year. Also Read - Suspension of 7 Congress MPs Over 'Misconduct' Revoked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In the previous year, the Monsoon Session was held between June 20 and August 7. Underlining that it was a testing time for the country due to the COVID-19 crisis, Om Birla expressed hope that the session could be held as per the normal schedule.

"Despite the COVID-19 crisis, I am hopeful that the session could be held on time. But it will also depend on the situation prevailing at that time," Birla told news agency PTI.

Replying to a question on whether it will be possible to hold the session if there are strict social-distancing norms still in place in June-July, the LS speaker said a way out could be found when that situation comes.

Last month, a control room was set up in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to establish better coordination between states in helping people. Birla said this experiment turned out to be very successful as elected representatives from different states got in touch with each other and helped people from their respective constituencies who are stuck in other places.

He said that it helped to a great extent as MPs cutting across party lines reached out to people and helped them during this pandemic-forced lockdown.

Birla thanked the central leadership for effectively handling the corona crisis in the country. “During this testing time, the leadership of our country got support from people and it also responded back by proactively handling the situation and working as per their expectations,” he said.

He also appreciated the state chief ministers for fully cooperating with the Central government at this critical time. “Alongside the national leadership, chief ministers of various states have also very diligently handled the situation,” he said.