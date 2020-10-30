New Delhi: Amid reports of JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar feeling insecure with Chirag Paswan’s repeated assertion of good ties with the saffron party, the LJP Chief on Friday sarcastically remarked that the Bihar Chief Minister won’t even be satisfied even on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance and would want to hear it from US President Donald Trump himself. Also Read - Munger Violence: Congress Seeks Dismissal of Nitish Kumar, Others; EC Removes SP, DM | Top Developments

“It is beyond my understanding that when BJP leaders prove daily that they have nothing to with Chirag, still the Chief Minister is not satisfied,” Chirag Paswan told NDTV on Thursday. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: First Phase Ends With 53.54% Voter Turnout, EC Says COVID Guidelines Followed | Key Points

“I don’t think he will be satisfied even if the Prime Minister says so. After the PM, he would like to hear from the President, the Presidents of other nations and then the American President Donald Trump for his satisfaction that they have nothing to do with Chirag,” he added. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 52.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm

Attacking Chirag Paswan, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda had Tuesday asserted that berating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while lavishing praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “conspiracy” to split votes which could benefit the opposition RJD.

Chirag Paswan, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, pulled out of the NDA in Bihar recently vowing to defeat Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) and ensuring that the BJP, a partner in the states ruling coalition, headed the next government.

Paswan has also been singing paeans to the Prime Minister, comparing his fidelity towards Modi to Hanumans devotion for Lord Rama. He has also sought to drive a wedge between BJP and JD(U) underscoring the LJPs unflinching support to Modi government on all issues unlike the Bihar Chief Ministers party which opposed scrapping of Article 370, law against triple talaq and the proposed country-wide NRC.