Will non-Hindus be banned at Badrinath and Kedarnath? Plan underway; Who will be exempted? Congress, BJP lock horns

“Just as mosques and churches have rules regarding religious conduct, Hindu religious sites also have traditional rules,” said Hemant Dwivedi, president of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

New Delhi: The debate over the entry of non-Hindus into the temples under the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has intensified. The committee has stated that the temples are not ‘tourist destinations’ and the issue of entry is not a matter of ‘civil rights.’ Hemant Dwivedi, president of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, told PTI that Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham are not tourist destinations. They are centres of the Vedic tradition established by Adi Shankaracharya.

Hindu traditional rules at Hindu religious sites

He said that this decision is not against anyone but to protect the centuries-old faith, discipline, and sanctity. Just as mosques and churches have rules regarding religious conduct, Hindu religious sites also have traditional rules. He said that anyone with faith in Sanatan Dharma is welcome at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham.

No restrictions for those who believe in Sanatan tradition

He was asked about Sikh and Jain devotees, who have long been visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. This includes Uttarakhand Governor, retired Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh. He is a Sikh and was present at both shrines on the occasion of the opening of the temple doors. He stated that this is not an issue of any particular religion, but of faith and religious discipline. There are no restrictions on anyone who believes in the Sanatan tradition.

Dwivedi said that these are all our ancient places of worship. The views of religious organizations, priests, saints, and local institutions involved in their management and operation will be considered. Some laws related to these sites were previously enacted, which are being reviewed. Further action will be taken based on that.

Issue being politicised: Congress targets BJP

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that local rules and traditions already exist at many pilgrimage sites, but the issue is being politicised. He said that if restrictions are to be imposed, they should be implemented simultaneously everywhere. Municipal regulations at many pilgrimage sites, such as Har Ki Pauri, already stipulate who can stay where. This is the BJP’s hypocrisy. Other religions around the world are inviting others to share their religious values, yet restrictions are being imposed here.

He further stated that the contributions of non-Hindu communities in the construction of many temples in the country cannot be ignored.

What did CM Dhami say?

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that all these religious sites are our ancient places of worship. Therefore, suggestions from visitors and those who manage them will be considered. These sites have great historical and religious significance, and certain laws were enacted in the past regarding them. We are also reviewing those laws and will take further action based on that.

